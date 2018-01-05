FINTQ loans via Lendr up nearly 33% last year

FINTQ, PLDT Inc.’s financial technology arm, reported on Thursday that its loans grew by almost 33 percent in 2017, attributing the boost to its digital-lending platform Lendr.

“Loans disbursed through Lendr for 2017 reached more than P12 billion, nearly a third higher than the volume recorded the year before, bringing our total loans disbursed to about P27 billion since we went to market in 2015,” FINTQ Managing Director Lito Villanueva said in a statement.

According to him, the increase was driven by the deals FINTQ signed with 70 banks and other financial institutions last year. These include Landbank of the Philippines, China Bank Savings, Philippine Bank of Communications, Producers Savings Bank Corp., Camalig Bank Inc. (A Rural Bank), PNB Savings Bank, Maybank Philippines, and East West Banking Corp.

The company is eyeing a partnership with CoopHub to further expand Lendr’s services to over 26,000 cooperatives in the country.

Villanueva said applications through Lendr had the “highest loan approval rate at [about]40 percent last year, due to digital efficiencies.”

“Lendr’s feature of filtering loan applicants based on the bank and non-bank partners’ credit parameters enabled them to quickly generate quality leads and approve eligible borrowers,” he added.

Noting that most of Lendr’s borrowers are millennials, the FINTQ executive said they occasionally use “basic banking products to fund their [rest and recreational]activities, such as travel, [buying]new gadgets, [taking up a]hobby, or [investing]in the financial market.”

FINTQ is optimistic it could maintain or even surpass its 2017 record.

“For 2018, we are confident that, with the deployment of a number of our Lendr partners, we will keep our double-digit growth and could even double last year’s performance,” Villanueva said.

FINTQ will continue to strengthen its position in the country with plans to launch “game-changing” and key digital platforms this year for the financial sector, he added.

Lendr offers salary, personal, home and automobile loans; mobile crop and medicine loans; micro, small and medium enterprise and overseas Filipino loans; and truck and equipment loans, among others.