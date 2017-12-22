A Fire! Aim! Ready! Administration

I WAS at the Bureau of Immigration last Monday. I was to assist a client who had gone there, twice, to get permission to travel, to no avail. He is a seaman accused in a support case, allowed by the court to travel, on our motion to lift the hold-departure order. While there, where we finally got splendid cooperation, I was told of the lowered morale of workers who used to get more—thanks to Commissioner Miriam Defensor-Santiago’s creative innovation in the public interest—but are now getting just a third of it. Miriam’s policy has apparently been shunted aside by Budget Secretary Ben Diokno, who seems to prioritize the armed services, as ordered by the commander in chief, Prez Digong, who keeps stroking those with arms.

There had been resignations at the BI, I was told. It is human nature to take it harder when one loses what one has been used to than when one is not getting additional benefits. It seems Secretary Ben is under the gun to produce more and more dough for soldiers and policemen. And it is said that whatever Lolo wants, Lolo gets. (Lolo Digong may not want to lessen our traffic woes? Bizarre. Malls should be built away from centers of population, true apparently only in MOA.)

No higher calling

And just where is Sal Panelo? He seems to have disappeared when Harry Roque appeared. Sal, a virtual desaparecido, like certain human rights victims that Sal and I used to assist during the dark years, and who the regime does not seem to care a whit for today. The few of us who do care are even blasted by certain critics for not joining the administration’s powerful chuwari-wari choir, in charivari.

In the time of Macoy, no higher calling there was we perceived than human rights lawyering, now facing massive governmental marginalization again. Tough. And lawyers are not of much use in the Bigger and Better Houses, either.

Why bother to investigate further after a talkative committee chair has expressed his opinion on one’s liability? Fire! Aim! Ready! Congressional probes may not be in the national interest. Why not wait until after the hearing when all the evidence is in? If a child given Dengvaxia dies, we should let doctors decide the cause of death. We must avoid the fallacy of post hoc ergo propter hoc. “After this, therefore because of this,” is fallacious, no matter what Doctors Dante Jimenez, et al. may say. Baka po naman si katotong Dante ay duktor lang ng kabayo?

What plunder by PNoy? Did a singkong duling go to him (or any kulasisi of his, assuming he has any)? Maybe a blunder? Like in my lapse in taking on Erap’s case in 2001, which I had thought was not for plundering, but philandering, maybe our most popular national sport, led today by Tsikboy Digong nonpareil. Why bother with a two-child policy when we cannot enforce a one-kulasisi limit? Has Digong also lowered the debut age to 16? Meanwhile, his Veep, Leni Robredo, has been told her friends and supporters cannot support her defense against Bongbong by paying directly what is sought to be collected by the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET).

Not personal donation to Leni

Investments in democracy should be protected and nurtured. A protest involves ascertaining and maintaining the people’s choice and should arguably be covered by the spirit of my 1991 amendment to R.A. 7166 (Sec. 13), making political donations non-taxable for providing informed democratic choices.

There is no personal donation or gift I see going to Leni, which may be banned by PD 46 and RA 6713, interdicting gifts to government personnel (and a gift to an apo is a gift to Lolo). The donation can be paid directly to the government, with not a red cent passing egocentrically, through her hand or office. It is given to benefit Leni as a winning candidate, to protect and preserve her victory as the people’s will, and her vow of good governance. As Brandeis said, if we must guide by the light of reason, we must let our minds be bold. This apothegm we need in the case of PNoy and his unrelenting detractors.

I try to teach political and constitutional law. On top of being a natural-born citizen, a registered voter, literate, of age, and a resident, I only add that one must not be a nuisance candidate. (One may have been born through a cesarean operation or be half-Filipino, half-Filipina and still qualify as a citizen, natural born.) Infallibility is not required. No one is perfect save those named Perfecto/a. We all err.

Presidents and topmost leaders answer to history, not to any court, for good-faith lapses. On McArthur and Emperor Hirohito, for instance, the former continues to be praised and dispraised for his decision not to prosecute the latter. Truman fired the Old Soldier on April 11, 1951, when I was a Makati Elem grader. Civilian supremacy was upheld over the military, where officers rise on the basis of seniority, as a rule.

No seniority tradition in judiciary

In the US there is no tradition on seniority in the judiciary. Its current Chief Justice, John Roberts, became CJ, at 50 in 2005, as an outsider in the US SC. (Prez Cory gave me, at 47, a signed Supreme Court appointment in January 1987, which I, an outsider, declined; my mantra—public service is its own reward. Many were far more deserving. The appointment was not my star to follow. Human rights lawyering was, and no higher calling I could see then for a member of the bar.)

Holmes’s non-appointment as CJ typifies the US succession. No seniority. But, an Associate like him, may be better remembered than CJs, like Roger Taney, a Catholic who authored the dreadful Dred Scott decision, ruling that blacks were chattels. (Look at how Associate Justice JBL Reyes is revered today.)

Tradition, they see in Spain, como un vicio social que se ha vuelto incurable, a social vice that has become incurable.

Boo Chanco, et al., very correctly see and lament the intramurals as something that should not have gone out of the Faura family. A justice’s duty is to decide cases; collegiality may hamper and not conduce to administrative efficiency. The justices’ House testimony may have added a delicious frisson to the hearings but detracts from their core function of deciding loooong-pending cases.

The justices know that at least one of them regularly feeds our awesome enterprising Jomar Canlas confidential stuff, but don’t seem to be bothered. I call Jomar the 16th justice. This regular leak the SC should address to ward off decay as standards seem to go down everywhere.

The impeachment bar has been lowered, it is said, because of what happened to CJ Rene Corona. From where I sat, he had it coming being a post-midnight appointee on May 17, 2010, the day when his predecessor, CJ Rey Puno had to step down. PNoy had clearly won. For a smooth transition, GMA should not have thrown a monkey wrench at it. The appointment was neither de jure or de facto, in my view, and I labelled it as an Impakto appointment by an Impaktita Prez. The post-midnight appointment should not have been inflicted by an outgoing caretaker, not undertaker, whose task is to lubricate the transition.

Rene’s impeachment and conviction by the Senate corrected an egregious blunder. To say that Senate Prez Manong Johnny had been bribed by PNoy is inane. No love lost between JPE and the Aquinos. Manong did the country and the system, not PNoy, a favor.

Severe institutional damage

CJ Meilou was not the one I supported and endorsed in 2012 but another who would have been 70 in 2014, when she would have been a riper choice after a calmative adjustment period. However, I had to respect the process.

As it is, the institutional damage of the current spectacle, to me, is severe.

House justice committee chair Rey Umali, a fellow Bedan, has, they say, just praised retired Justice Arturo Brion for praising the committee. Si Rey naman, madali yatang mauto.(?) But, I commend him for reminding the complaining lawyer sternly that it is not the latter’s place to tell his panel what to do.

An impeachable offense must be so basic as to strike at the very heart of the workings of government. Not turf quarrels. Here, if what is proven is only intramural conflict, assuming Meilou is found liable, why not a reprimand or even censure, lessons learned, and all thereafter move on?

Administrative matters may be left to the CJ alone while the rest should do what they were appointed to do: decide cases. (It was Meilou who in 2016 wrote finis to the case of Lenny Villa, killed in an Aquila Legis frat hazing on February 11, 1991.) That is what the judiciary should offer, not Hamlet’s “law’s delay,” nor, arguably, “the insolence of office.”

Digong’s holiday offering to the people is Manny Pacquiao for Prez in 2022. If Digong is serious, Manny should prepare now and abandon his pursuit of money in China and his obsession manque to fight Mayweather, McGregor and Marquez. But, he’s facing lawsuits in the US for lack of candor about his shoulder injury, in his fight with Mayweather, affecting his credibility. There, going on 40, he is history as fans in the US are not gullible. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me, they say there. He should also settle his tax liabilities, alleged to be in the billions, according to former BIR commissioner Kim Henares. Maybe Digong will ask Mocha Uson to be Manny’s veep? Good that she is now in a good law school for subjective growth. That’s the spirit.

Merry Christmas. May we all have the best and the finest the season of grace and goodwill and the coming year can bring anyone. Including “undesirable congs” and their “undesirable constituents,” denied their pork, legal in the US but not here, supposedly, the SC ruling notwithstanding. Mr. Speaker, think of the innocent children, in the wind and rain…