Fire breaks at Caloocan mall

A fire broke out at Robinsons Supermarket inside the Victory Central Mall at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Caloocan City with estimated damage at P.5-million. Fire Supt. Crisfo Diaz said the cause of fire is faulty electrical installations. A mall maintenance noticed the smoke at the storage room of the supermarket and called the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) that deployed 32 fire trucks to contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to other establishments. The blaze was placed under control at about 10:18 am. No casualty was reported.

Martina Jauin Mendoza