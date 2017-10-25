Fire breaks out of Caloocan mall

FIRE broke out from the supermarket area of a shopping center in Monumento, Caloocan City, according to a radio report.

Quoting the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the report said the fire began inside the stockroom of the Robinsons Supermarket of the Victory Central Mall around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire prompted BFP officials to order the temporary closure of the mall.

As of posting time, firefighters are still trying to put out the blaze, the cause of which has yet to be determined.

No casualties were reported.

This is the third time that fire hit the mall. The first was on March 2012; the second was on May 2015. ROSVEL DIAZ

