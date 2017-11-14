Tuesday, November 14, 2017
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Fire breaks out at Caloocan police headquarters, no injuries reported

    Fire breaks out at Caloocan police headquarters, no injuries reported

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    FIRE broke out at the Caloocan Police Headquarters early Tuesday but was quickly put under control, an official said.

    PO3 Rafael Abuan Jr., chief of Supply and Logistics, said structural damage was estimated at P1 million.

    Abuan said he heard an explosion from the Northern Media Group Headquarters.

    He said the proximity of the headquarters to the office of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO), which housed ammunition recovered from past cases, caused the fire to spread quickly.

    The cause of the explosion is still unknown, although authorities said the incident was most likely an accident.

    No casualties were reported and all prisoners were safe and accounted for. MARTINA MENDOZA

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.