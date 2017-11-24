Fire breaks out from gas station in Mandaluyong; traffic heavy — MMDA

Fire broke out from a gas station in Mandaluyong City during rush hour on Friday, according to the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The MMDA said the fire at the Petron Gas station near the Wack-Wack Subdivsion along Shaw Boulevard toward Kalentong started at 5:02 p.m. and was put out at 5:20 p.m.

The cause was traced to a construction accident.

There are no reported casualties as of posting time.

The MMDA said traffic in the area was heavy and advised motorists to take alternate routes.