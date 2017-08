FIRE broke out in an informal settlement area in Talayan, Quezon City Friday morning.

The blaze, which started at 9:15 a.m., has reached the 5th alarm, said SFO1 Francisco Mabunga, QC Fire District marshal. It has not been put out as posted but has been contained, according to a live television report.

The narrow streets have made it difficult for firemen to out out the fire, the same report said. HYGEIAN ESPAÑOL

HE/CC