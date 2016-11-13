Fire bureau shuffles 47 key officials

FORTY-SEVEN key officials of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) were reassigned or designated to new posts in the massive reshuffle implemented by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno said the revamp was in line with the provisions of Republic Acts 9263 (Bureau of Fire Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Act Professionalization Act of 2004). It was recommended by BFP Officer-in-Charge Chief Supt. Bobby Baruelo.

“The changing of the guards is a usual practice in our fire organization in order to further strengthen the institution and avoid familiarity,” Sueno said.

“The basic considerations were the fire officers’ performance, seniority, ranks, relevant trainings, and the maximum 2-year tour of duty,” he added.

Those affected by the reshuffle were Senior Supt. Manuel M. Manuel who was named Quezon City District Fire Marshal vice Senior Supt. Jesus F. Fernandez who was reassigned as Director of the Directorate for Logistics, Senior Supt. Jaime D. Ramirez who was reassigned as Assistant Regional Director for Administration (ARDA) in Region 9, Supt. Crispo L. Diaz who was appointed CAMANAVA District Fire Marshal; Supt. Renato B. Marcial, the new ARDA in Region 4-A, Supt. Renato M. Genave, ARDA in the National Capital Region (NCR), F/Supt. Rachel R. Verbo, Regional Chief of Staff in NCR, Supt. Antonio N. Razal, Jr., Manila District Fire Marshal, Supt. Carlos T. Dueñas, Pasay City Fire Marshal, Supt. Arturo B. Marcos, Pasig City Fire Marshal, Supt. Junito F. Maslang, Deputy Director, Directorate for Logistics, Supt. Douglas M. Guiyab, Assistant Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) in NCR, Supt. Leonida G. Rosales, ARDA in Region 1.