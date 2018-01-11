FIRE BURNS HOMES, MARKET IN PASIG

ABOUT 200 families lost their homes when fire gutted a residential area in Pasig City on Thursday morning. Reports said at least 100 homes and a portion of the old Pasig City market near the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig in Barangay Kapasigan, were among those razed in the morning blaze. At about 10 a.m., the fire was under the fourth alarm, according to Senior Insp. Jerson Montellana, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Pasig chief of investigation division. Pasig City fire marshal Col. Arturo Marcos declared a fire out at 11:35 a.m., after eight fire trucks from BFP and 32 others from volunteer fire brigades responded to the scene. No injuries or deaths were reported, but three people experienced dizziness and one had difficulty breathing because of the smoke.

