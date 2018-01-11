Friday, January 12, 2018
    FIRE BURNS HOMES, MARKET IN PASIG

    ABOUT 200 families lost their homes when fire gutted a residential area in Pasig City  on Thursday  morning. Reports said at least 100 homes and a portion of the old Pasig City market near the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig in Barangay Kapasigan, were among those razed in the morning blaze. At about  10 a.m., the fire was under the fourth alarm, according to Senior Insp. Jerson Montellana, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Pasig chief of investigation division. Pasig City fire marshal Col. Arturo Marcos declared a fire out at  11:35 a.m., after eight fire trucks from BFP and 32 others from volunteer fire brigades responded to the scene. No injuries or deaths were reported, but three people  experienced dizziness and one had difficulty breathing because of the smoke.
