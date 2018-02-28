Fire destroys 100 houses in Quezon City

FIRE destroyed about 100 houses in Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City early Wednesday, an official said.

Fire Insp. Rosendo Cabillan of the Bureau of Fire Protection-Quezon City said the fire started at 3:53 a.m. inside one of the houses in Agno Street.

Damage to property was estimated at P1 million.

Couple Purificacion and Alfredo Buenafe were asleep with their two grandchildren when an electric wiring caught fire.

The blaze reached 5th alarm at 4:43 a.m., was under control at 5:56 a.m., and declared out at 7:37 a.m.

“35 fire trucks had to be on the ground along with 3 ambulances during the incident,” Cabillan told The Manila Times.

Purificacion, 66, sustained second-degree burns on her right arm during the incident but she and her family were safe.

Meanwhile, 300 other affected families are staying inside the barangay’s basketball court, which served as their temporary evacuation center.

Investigation on the cause of the fire is ongoing, but authorities claim that the incident could be due to illegal connections.

“According to our intial data, maaaring nagpapailaw kasi sa ibang ilaw…may sharing of electricity. Light materials karamihan ang bahay dito kaya madaling natupok,” Cabillan said.

He warned residents against “sharing electricity” with other households.

“Dapat ay titingnan natin kung kaya ang load ng electric wirings at kung ang pagkakabit ay tama ba. Kapag mas marami ang ikinakarga na load ng kuryente tapos ang wire na ginagamit ay mali…magkakaroon ng overload at overheating. Hangga’t maari sana ay iminimimize din natin ang sharing ng kuryente,” he said.

(We should look at whether the electrical wires can carry the load and the connections are right. An overload in electricity and wrong wiring will result in overheating. As much as possible, let us minimize sharing of electiricty.)

No casualties were reported. GLEE JALEA