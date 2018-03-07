Fire destroys 150 houses in Quezon City; damage estimated at P2M

FIRE destroyed about 150 houses in Quezon City late Tuesday night with damage to property estimated at P2 million, an official said.

Fire Insp. Rosendo Cabillan of the Bureau of Fire Protection-Quezon City said the fire started at 6:04 p.m. inside one of the houses in Area 6 of Barangay Botocan, just behind the Quezon City Police District’s (QCPD) headquarters in Camp Karingal.

Pelino Tabon, a father of two, reportedly escaped with his children after his electrical outlet with jumper connection caught fire on the second floor of his house.

The blaze reached Task Force Bravo at 7:21 p.m., which required a total of 60 responding government and volunteer fire trucks on the site.

The fire was under control at 9:54 p.m. and declared out at 12:22 a.m.

Meanwhile, around 200 affected families sought temporary shelter at the nearby covered court.

“Nagkaroon ng power interruption ang Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) at 9 a.m. kahapon kaya maaaring ‘yung mga kapitbahay, naghanap at nagkabit kabit po ng mga wire doon sa area kung saan merong kuryente at nag-overload,” Cabillan told The Manila Times.

(Meralco announced a power interruption at 9 a.m. yesterday, which may have led to the residents looking for a temporary source of electricity until there was an overload in connection.)

Just a week ago, 100 houses were also razed in Barangay Tatalon because of illegal connections.

Cabillan warned residents to be wary of sharing their electrical connections with others as this could cause trigger fire and other accidents. GLEE JALEA