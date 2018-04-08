Fire destroys 22 houses in Cebu

At least 22 houses were razed by fire in Barangay Pusok, in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Saturday morning. Senior Fire Officer 2 Climaco Salisid said that the fire originated from a house made of light materials owned by an elderly woman, Lita Gerali, located at the inner portion of Sitio San Roque, about 180 meters away from the main road near the Marcelo Fernan Bridge. Salisid said that the cause of fire was due to a loose electrical connection from a wire in Gerali’s attic where a blast was heard before the blaze. Gerali was out of the house when the fire broke out at about 9 a.m. and was declared fire out at 10:37 a.m. Estimated amount of damages was P250,000. No fatality or injury was reported. The fire survivors were allowed to stay at the Hoops Dome gym in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.