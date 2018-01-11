Fire destroys homes of 200 families, market in Pasig

ABOUT 200 families lost their homes after a residential area in Pasig City was destroyed by fire on Thursday morning, according to television and radio reports.

Reports said 100 homes and a part of the old Pasig City market near the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig (PLP) in Barangay Kapasigan were among those razed in the morning blaze.

At about 10 a.m., the fire was raised to the fourth alarm, Senior Inspector Jerson Montellana, chief of the investigation division of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Pasig, was quoted as saying by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) in a post on its Twitter account.

Eight fire trucks from the BFP and 32 others from a volunteer fire brigade responded.

Fifty minutes later, the fire was declared under control by the BFP in the area.

Col. Arturo Marcos, Pasig City fire marshal, was also quoted by the PIO as having declared the fire out at 11:35 a.m.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but three people have reportedly experienced dizziness and one having breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation.

The BFP is investigating the cause of the blaze. ARIC JOHN SY CUA