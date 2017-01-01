Fire guts Cotabato residential area

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Hundreds of residents in Cotabato City were left homeless when some 100 houses made from light materials in Barangay Poblacion 7 went up in smoke at about 7 p.m. ahead of New Year celebration there.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has not yet determined what triggered the fire.

But there were unconfirmed reports that a firecracker ignited the fire in densely populated Tukananes district.

Tato Aslig, a resident of Tukananes, said the fire was cause by faulty electrical wiring.

The BFP said narrow passageways prevented fire trucks from reaching the area.

A fire also hit the same residential area on All Saints’ Day in 2013.