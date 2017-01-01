Sunday, January 1, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Fire guts Cotabato residential area

    Fire guts Cotabato residential area

    0
    By on Regions

    SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Hundreds of residents in Cotabato City were left homeless when some 100 houses made from light materials in Barangay Poblacion 7 went up in smoke at about 7 p.m. ahead of New Year celebration there.

    The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has not yet determined what triggered the fire.

    But there were unconfirmed reports that a firecracker ignited the fire in densely populated Tukananes district.

    Tato Aslig, a resident of Tukananes, said the fire was cause by faulty electrical wiring.

    The BFP said narrow passageways prevented fire trucks from reaching the area.

    A fire also hit the same residential area on All Saints’ Day in 2013.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply