Fire hits Cotabato City mega market

COTABATO CITY: A fire of unknown origin burned the city mega market on Monday night affecting at least 1,000 stalls with damage estimated at P15 million, according to fire officials. Sam Mundas, market administrator, quoting witnesses said the fire started at the ground floor and quickly spread upstairs. Fire Officer Aldrin Jason Nara, spokesman for the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Cotabato City, said the cause of the fire as of Tuesday was not yet known while pieces of evidence and statement from witnesses were being gathered. He said initial investigation showed the fire originated at the meat section at the ground floor, but they were still validating.