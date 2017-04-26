FIRE HITS DEPRESSED COMMUNITY IN QUEZON CITY

Fire razed a slum area in Project 4 in Quezon City on Wednesday. Quezon City Fire Marshal Supt. Manuel Manuel said the fire started at 10:14 a.m. and originated from the second floor bedroom of Bryan Credito, 26, located at Block 33 Lot 4 Oval Street, PUD Site Bliss, Barangay Escopa 3. The fire displaced at least 10 households or 30 families living near Credito’s house. Damage was estimated at P50,000. It was put under control at 10:40 a.m. There were no casualties or injuries reported.

DEMPSEY REYES