Fire hits Maguindanao town commercial district

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: More than 30 business establishments were gutted by fire that hit the commercial area in Datu Odin Sinsuat town here. Senior Fire Officer 1 Yasser Ebrahim, arson investigator, said 34 stores were destroyed in the fire that was put out after two hours. Barangay officials said witnesses saw the fire coming from an Internet café and spread fast to nearby establishments. Ebrahim said they are still investigating the cause. The entire municipal market was razed by a fire more than three years ago and just reopened last week only to be gutted down again.