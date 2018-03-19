Fire hits Manila Pavilion Hotel, 3 dead

THREE people died and seven were injured in the fire that hit the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino in Manila on Sunday, authorities said.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, spokesman for the Manila Police District (MPD), said two of the fatalities were hotel employees. They were identified as Jun Evangelista, the hotel’s treasury officer, and Bill de Castro, a security intern.

Johnny Yu, director of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said the three fatalities were among the 10 victims who were rushed to the Manila Doctors’ Hospital.

Sen. Richard Gordon, who also heads the Philippine National Red Cross, tweeted that the fire, which broke out at about 9:30 a.m., reached the fifth alarm at about 10 a.m.

“PRC currently responding to a fire that broke at Manila Pavilion Hotel. Our team dispatched two ambulance units and one fire truck. Status of fire was raised to fifth alarm as of 10:10 a.m.,” said Gordon.

He said the PRC helped treat the victims on site.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blaze that could have started on the second floor of the 22-story building.

RAADEE SAUSA AND ARIC JOHN SY CUA