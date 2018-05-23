Fire hits houses behind Agriculture dept, now on 5th alarm

Fire hit a residential area behind the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Quezon City on Wednesday evening.

Inspector Rosendo Cabilan of the Bureau of Fire Protection told the The Manila Times that the fire that started at about 5:07 p.m. at Sitio (sub-village) Palanan in Barangay Basra has reached fifth alarm as of 5:36 p.m.

Fifth alarm indicates a total of at least 19 responding fire trucks on the field.

A DA staff identified only as “Carlo” said that all employees were told to vacate immediately.

“I was inside DA at the time and you can almost see the smoke reaching the upper portion of the building. We were told to leave immediately,” he told The Times.

“We were more than a hundred who were still inside. Thankfully, we were about to go home when the incident happened,” he said.

Cabillan said the fire came from a residential area along North Avenue where the houses were made of light materials.

The fire is ongoing as of posting time as authorities try to determine its cause. GLEE JALEA