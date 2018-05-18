Fire hits residential-commercial building in Manila; 25 families affected, damage at P5M

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by John Micah Sebastian

FIRE hit a commercial-residential building in Manila on Friday, affecting 25 families and causing damage to property estimated at P5 million, according to reports.

The fire at Wellington in Taytana St. on Barangay 288 in Binondo started at Room 401 of the six-story building at 11:58 a.m. and reached fifth alarm by 1:06 p.m., which meant that at least 12 firetrucks were sent to the site, City Fire Marshall Jonas Silvano was quoted as saying.

The cause of the fire, which was placed under control at about 2 p.m., is still unknown. No one was hurt during the incident. JAE ALDE