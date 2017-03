A fire hit the warehouse of Landmark at the Trinoma mall in Quezon City on Monday.

The fire started at the basement at 2:25 p.m. It reached second alarm.

In a statement, the Trinoma management said Landmark department store, located at the new wing of the mall, was evacuated to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to Bureau of Fire Protection.

The fire was put under control at 5:58 p.m.