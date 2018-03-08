Fire hits UP shopping center in Quezon City

FIRE broke out from the University of the Philippines shopping center in Diliman early on Thursday.

In an initial report by authorities from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire started in one of the canteens about 7:15 a.m. and reached second alarm at 7:36 a.m.

The fire was put under control at 8:20 a.m., and declared out at 8:53 a.m.

“Around 30 stores were affected in this incident,” BFP Fire Marshal Manuel Manuel told The Manila Times.

Manuel added that more than 10 fire trucks were deployed to the scene although the cause has yet to be determined.

The UP shopping center houses basic services for students.

“Everyone, at one time or another, pumupunta dito from photocopying to haircuts to ID pictures, ‘yan ang main source ng building,” UP Chancellor Dr. Michael Lim Tan told reporters.

This is the fourth time in three years that fire hit the UP campus.

Fire also hit the UP College of Arts and Sciences, Alumni Association Food Center and the Alumni Center in 2015 and the UP Faculty Center in 2016. GLEE JALEA