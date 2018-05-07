Fire kills 4 in Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY: Four persons, including two elderlies, were killed while four more others were injured when a fire razed their house in Burgos Ville Subdivison, Barangay San Isidro, La Paz, this city before dawn on Sunday.

Insp. Christopher Regencia, City Fire Marshall chief, identified the fatalities as Maria Christina Dolente, 75; Elvira Avelino, 64; Evangeline Jerapusco, 40, and her son Richard Jr., 15. Four members of the Avelino family – Jayvee, Carla, James and Jimboy – sustained burns while escaping from the blaze. The two-story house owned by Senior Police Officer 2 Richard Jerapusco was surrounded by a firewall with the back portion serves as a garage. Initial investigation revealed that the fire started at the ground floor and the cause could be an overload of appliance use. The damage was initially estimated at P250,000.