Fire in Manila displaces 60 families, destroys P100,000 in property

FIRE broke out from a residential area in Manila early Tuesday, displacing about 60 families and destroying P100,000 worth of property.

The fire along Estrada Street in San Andres Bukid started at a house owned by one Selfa Garcia.

It broke out at 5:59 a.m., reached third alarm before it was put out at 9:14 a.m. About 30 houses were burned down.

The fire also hit the adjacent Holy Family condominium where two units on the fourth floor were damaged.

To contain the blaze, firemen were forced to destroy the firewall of a nearby chapel to be able to get to the affected area.

Meanwhile, Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada immediately deployed relief workers to assist the affected families and ordered the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) to prepare food packs.

“At times like this, we are always ready to provide the appropriate assistance to the affected families. Food, clothes, temporary shelter, they need all the help they could get,” said Estrada.

MDSW head Nanet Tanyag said a team of social workers were sent to the area to provide relief.

“We already have a team there and as of this moment, we are preparing food packs and freshly cooked meals for the families,” she said.