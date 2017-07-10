Fire ravages building in London’s Camden Lock Market

LONDON: Seventy firefighters battled a large fire in a building in London’s popular Camden Lock Market in the early hours of Monday, the London Fire Brigade said.

The emergency service said it had also sent 10 fire engines to the scene, near a nightclub and a covered market.

There were no reports of any casualties.

“The first, second and third floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight,” the London Fire Brigade said on Twitter.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to a fire at 00:07 am (2307 GMT on Sunday).

“We sent a clinical team leader and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

“We have not treated any patients, and we remain at the scene,” she said. AFP

AFP/CC