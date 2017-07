TWELVE houses were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a residential area in Quezon City on Saturday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

The fire along Pearl Street, Sitio Kislap, Barangay Fairview started at 8 a.m., reached third alarm at 9:06 a.m. before it was declared under control at 10:30 a.m., the BFP said.

The bureau said the estimated damage to property was at P150,000. ELSHAMAE ROBLES