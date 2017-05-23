Fire razes 2 La Union school buildings

BAUANG, La Union: A fire razed two buildings of a public school here on Sunday, destroying facilities, books and records.

Chief Insp. Joel Lagto, Bauang police chief, said estimated damage to Santa Monica Elementary School is P1 million.

He added that investigation showed that the fire was caused by lightning as heavy rains and thunderstorms hit the province.

Lagto said non-academic staff of the school and other witnesses told police investigators that the fire broke out around 3 a.m. when they saw a spark coming from one of the school buildings.

Sofia Mariñas, staffer and the school’s disaster coordinator, said this building housed important documents and school and health records.

She gave the assurance that school enrollment this year will not be affected by the destruction of the building.

Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection declared the fire under control after four hours.

Meanwhile, in Balaoan, La Union, about P41,000 worth of school equipment of Barangay Pantar Norte Elementary School was lost to robbers.

According to Balaoan police station investigators, the robbers forcibly opened a window of a classroom that stored computers.