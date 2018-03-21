Fire razes 270 houses, establishments in Cebu

Huge flames destroyed at least 270 houses and commercial establishments in Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Climaco Salisid, of Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department, said they received at 2:55 p.m. the fire alarm, which was raised to Task Force Alpha at 3:10 p.m. and to general alarm at 3:14 p.m.

He added that the fire originated from a house made from light materials owned by a member of the Philippine Air Force.

“We are yet to determine the house owner’s identity since the house was leased out,” Salisid said in Bisaya.

He added that the area is congested and located adjacent to the SM Hypermarket and at the back of Tamiya

Factory, a miniature automobile factory about 70 meters away from the main road.

The Lhuillier and Palawan pawnshops were also hit by the fire, Salisid said.

At press time on Tuesday, firefighters were still investigating the cause of the fire.

No casualty or injury has been reported.

Estimated amount of damage was placed at P600,000.

This was the second largest fire incident reported by the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department in March, ironically, Fire Prevention Month.

Last March 16, fire razed at least 353 houses in Sitio New Paradise, Barangay Pajo, where two children, aged one and three, died.