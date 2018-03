At least 30 commercial establishments and 100 houses were razed by fire in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday afternoon, according to a DYSS radio report.

The Lapu-Lapu City Fire Department received the fire alarm at 2:55 p.m. It was raised to general alarm at 3:14 p.m.

The blaze was placed under control at 4:10 p.m.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. RHEA RUTH ROSELL

RRR/CC