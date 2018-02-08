Fire razes commercial stores in Iligan

ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte: A fire of undetermined origin gutted seven establishments at the ground floor of a commercial building along Aguinaldo Street in Poblacion on Wednesday. The fire that started at about 4 p.m. created a traffic snarl since the building is about 10 meters from traffic lights close to the city plaza. The burned area is part of a number of establishments within the same block located some 200 meters from the Poblacion fire station. Extremely heavy traffic and bystanders made it difficult for Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel to respond immediately. Fire Officer 3 Richard Cartin said the BFP ruled out the possibility of arson. Initial investigation showed that the fire started at the kitchen of Red Carpet, a corner shop that makes balloons. Someone reportedly left the stove on while cooking. The BFP estimated the damage to be between P5 and P7 million. Witnesses said the traffic light near the fire scene was charred by extreme heat.