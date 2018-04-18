Fire safety tips to keep in mind this summer

With summer turning up the heat in the city, it makes sense to keep in mind a few fire prevention guidelines. Below are a few timely suggestions to fireproof your summer

1. Don’t overload circuits

Don’t leave your mobile phones, gadgets, and other electronics charging, especially when you sleep or leave the house. Make it a habit to unplug cords that are not in use. Not only does this cut down on use of power, it lessens the risk of outlets short circuiting.

2. Don’t leave light sources unattended

Especially candles! We know soaking in a bathtub surrounded by candles may seem romantic and relaxing, but candles are still a fire hazard. They can easily topple over and set things on fire. The same goes for malfunctioning light fixtures. Make sure you extinguish candles when you leave the room and replace flickering light bulbs before they overheat.

3. Shut off gas

This is an important reminder. Make it a habit to turn off gas tanks when not in use. And always check for leaks. An errant spark can cause gas to ignite.

4. Replace faulty wiring

Faulty wiring is a hazard. How many times have we heard of fires being started by faulty wiring? Regularly check your electrical outlets and check for any exposed wires in your appliances. And replace any faulty wiring.

5. Mind your kitchen safety

Never ever leave your cooking unattended, and keep children out of the kitchen to avoid accidents like getting singed on hot frying pans or getting cooking oil spilled on them.Don’t lean over open flames while wearing loose clothing that may catch fire.

6. Replace old appliances

Replace old, outdated appliances as these may malfunction or create electrical surges.

7. Remove items that can catch fire

Clean your home regularly. Stack newspapers, scraps of paper, old bottles and other items not in use in safe places, away from any threat of flames. to prevent the spread of a fire should it break out.

8. Keep a fire extinguisher in case of smoke

Water is not advisable to extinguish a fire as they may overload circuits of appliances and cause the fire to spread further. Fire extinguishers are better in case something begins to emit smoke or catches fire. Water isn’t advisable as it may cause further damage to electric appliances and overload circuits.

9. Devise a fire escape plan

Consult all members of the household, and if possible assign areas of responsibility (like who takes charge of the pets, etc.) when devising the plan. Make sure everyone knows what he or she is supposed to do. Schedule practices regularly to test the escape plan so that things go without a hitch.

10. Install alarms

Install alarms particularly inside bedrooms and sleeping areas. If possible, install one on every level of your home, in hallways and in the basement. These small plastic boxes can double your chance of surviving a fire. Make sure these alarms are located 10 feet away from cooking appliances as the smoke from them is likely to set off the alarms. Test them every month for effectivity.