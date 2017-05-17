Fire triggers evacuation at Singapore’s Changi airport

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from Singapore’s Changi Airport Tuesday after a fire in a terminal, authorities and witnesses said, delaying flights at the global hub. Operator Changi Airport Group said in a statement two people were sent to hospital for observation after approaching staff for medical assistance and four others were brought to a clinic at Terminal 3. Police said the fire alarm was activated at around 5:40pm (0940 GMT) as smoke poured from air vents. Changi Airport Group said the affected terminal was shut to ensure passenger safety, and all departing and arriving flights moved to Terminal 3. The SCDF gave the all-clear for Terminal 2 at 10 pm and airport authorities said operations there have resumed progressively.

AFP