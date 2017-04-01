More firearms seized from Sulu lawless group

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Soldiers of the Task Group Panther and the 4th Scout Ranger Company under the Joint Task Force Sulu seized a total of 61 firearms following a series of focused military operations against the group of Saudi Hamja, a local lawless group at Barangay Capual, Omar town in Sulu. Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command said members of the 4th Scout Ranger Company, led by Captain Rusell Bawat, encountered about 15 armed men who engaged the soldiers in a 20-minute firefight on Thursday. The gunmen left behind seven high-powered firearms and assorted ammunition while retreating. After scouring the vicinity, the Rangers seized 12 more firearms and ammunition. Earlier, 36 firearms were seized by the troops and the police from the group of Hamja in an operation in Barangay Capual. “We have pushed these bandits out of their comfort zones, and we intend to keep it that way,” Colonel Cirilito Sobejana, Commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu based in Busbus, Jolo town said.