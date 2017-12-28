Firecracker injuries reach 42 from Dec 21

The Department of Health-Epidemiology Bureau recorded 42 firecracker-related injuries, 55 percent lower than the same period in 2016, since the start of the surveillance period on December 21.

The 42 firecracker-related injuries were recorded in sentinel hospitals, including 24 from Metro Manila.

Among the 24, 16 of the cases came from Manila while Pasig City, Las Piñas City and Quezon City reported two cases each.

Taguig City and Valenzuela City each had one case.

This was 51 cases or 55 percent lower than the 93 cases reported for the same period in 2016 and 70 percent lower than the five-year average from 2012 to 2016.

At press time, there have been no recorded deaths, fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injuries.

Majority or 39 of the cases involved men with ages ranging from 11 months to 62 years.

Thirty-five of the cases involved blast injuries without amputation; four, eye injuries; and three, amputation because of blast injuries.

Illegal firecracker piccolo remains as the top cause of the injuries with 26.

Other illegal firecrackers used were boga and whistle bomb.

Earlier, Health Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo said he expects a lower number of cases this year since President Rodrigo Duterte issued Executive Order 28 last June 20.

EO 28 stipulates that the use of firecrackers must be confined or limited only to community fireworks displays to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.

The Health department has been on Code White since December 21 to heighten response to firecracker-related injuries during the Christmas season and especially during the coming New Year celebration.

Code White refers to the readiness of hospital manpower, such as general and orthopedic surgeons,

anesthesiologists, internists, operating room nurses, eye doctors, and eye, nose and throat, as well as head and neck specialists, to respond to any emergency situation.