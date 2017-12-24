Firecrackers allowed in designated areas – Palace

Malacañang reminded merrymakers that fireworks are allowed only in designated areas.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque issued the reminder as he clarified that the use of firecrackers was not totally banned by Executive Order (EO) 28 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on June 20.

He said local government units have been tasked to designate areas where the public can still enjoy fireworks displays.

“It is the nature of an executive order to implement an existing law. So, it’s a directive for all those under the executive to comply and that there must be designated area only, designated by local government units on where the fireworks display maybe hide,” Roque said.

Under the EO, the use of firecrackers will be confined to community fireworks displays “to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.” Fireworks displays should be conducted under the supervision of a trained person duly licensed by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“[There] continues to be a substantial number of firecracker related injuries, even casualties, recorded every year, some involving bystanders,” the order said.

It added that because of firecracker-related injuries and deaths, “the promulgation of stricter national standards, rules and regulations is warranted.”

The PNP, Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Bureau of Fire Protection should conduct information campaigns on the danger of using fireworks.