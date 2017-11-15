Firefight breaks out between govt troops, Islamist extremists in Maguindanao

FIGHTING broke out between government troops and Islamist extremists in two villages in Maguindanao early Wednesday, a military official said.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said there has been no reports of casualties, so far, in the ongoing operations in Barangay Meta Data Unsay and Timbayan in Shariff Aguak.

Encinas said that at about 4 a.m., the 6ID conducted air and artillery fire mission on the two villages after receiving information from civilians that members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were inside.

Encinas, however, refused to disclose the aircraft used in the fire mission.

The BIFF members are under the leadership of a certain Commander Bungos and that operations are ongoing as of posting time.