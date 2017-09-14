Fireman injured in Paco fire

Thursday, September 14, 2017
    A fireman was injured when a fire hit Cligan Mart fronting Paco Market along Angel Linao Street, Paco on Wednesday. Fire Officer 3 Marlon Podolig sustained first degree burns. Meanwhile, some 30 stay-in supermarket workers were safely evacuated. The fire started at 5:39 a.m. and reached third alarm by 5:44 a.m. The damage was limited only to the supermarket. The fire started at the stockroom on the second floor where flammable materials, including liquor, were stored. The Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) closed down the stretch of Angel Linao Street, from Pedro Gil to Nakpil, as fire fighters continue to battle the blaze.

