Firework injuries hit 105

Fifteen more cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of firework-related injuries (FWRIs) to 105.

The total number is 60 cases lower than last year’s tally.

More than half of the reported FWRIs were from National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) with 54.

Manila recorded the most number of cases with 24, followed by Quezon City with 12.

One case involving stray bullet was reported from Nueva Vizcaya.

The 27-year-old victim sustained a wound in the head while he was inside his house last December 25.

He was admitted to the Veterans Regional Hospital.

Meanwhile, piccolo still accounts for the most number of injuries with 61.

Majority or 47 were active users aged 15 years old and below.

Hands are often the injured part with 66, then eyes with 21.

MICAH M. VARDELEON