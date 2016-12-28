Firework-related injuries hit 90

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said they have recorded 90 cases of firework-related injuries or FWRIs as of Wednesday.

A total of 147 cases of FWRIs were reported over the same period last year.

Thirty-five of the 90 cases were from Metro Manila: Manila, 18; Quezon City, 12; and Mandaluyong City, 5.

Region 6 recorded 10 cases and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) had nine.

Only one firework ingestion case was reported.

No major injuries were reported aside from those suffered by a 23-year-old who lost four fingers of his right hand.

The DOH said wounds must be immediately washed with running water until all visible residues are removed.

DOH hospitals offer free treatment to all FWRI cases, according to Ubial.

There were no reported cases arising from stray bullets.

The Philippine National Police said piccolo remains the major cause of injuries, accounting for nearly 60 percent or 52 FWRIs.

It is followed by boga with ten, whistle bomb with six and kwitis with three.

Meanwhile, only Marikina City has confirmed participation in community-based fireworks displays.