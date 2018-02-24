Firm condemns demolition of Palawan mine site

The Ipilan Nickel Corp. (INC) expressed strong disapproval of what it calls illegal demolition of the company and national government’s property by an armed group led by Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano of Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

In a statement released on Friday, the company said the mayor has not shown any demolition order from the court nor the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

But Feliciano said they served notice to the firm in August 2017 for environmental violations and the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) between INC and the Philippine Government.

The mining firm added that the demolition team opened up the entire contract area to various forms of destruction, pilferage and hazards as total strangers entered into the area unimpeded.

As stated in the MPSA, INC. has the right “to construct and operate any facility” inside the contract area.

“By their actions, they have struck down a government project to the prejudice not just of INC but also its ultimate beneficiary which is the community,” INC said.

The company added that they are preparing criminal, civil and administrative actions to hold the mayor and her companions liable for all the immediate and natural consequences of the forcible entry and destruction of properties.

“Ipilan Nickel Corporation is committed to abide by the rule of law and we expect all public officials to follow the same,” the company said.

INC, a subsidiary of Toledo Mining Corp., is engaged in exploration and production of nickel which was incorporated in 2005.