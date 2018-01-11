Firm turns toilet water into drinking water

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio: Economists and conservationists agree: fresh water in the 21st century is more valuable than gold, and for millions of people worldwide, clean, drinkable water can be more difficult to obtain than the precious ore.

One visionary company in Northeast Ohio has made clean water production the foundation of its existence.

“Our goal is to change the way the world thinks about water by changing how we treat it, use it and manage it,” said Michelle Matty, sales and human resources manager at the Tangent Company.

Tangent is resting its fortunes and the future of the company on one product: the “Tangent Watercycle,” a patented, on-site drinkable water recycling system for homes and small buildings. Company officials say it is the only commercially available containable system of its kind in the country.

The Watercycle is the brainchild of a visionary conservationist, the late Bill Prior, a Cleveland native and graduate of the Case Institute of Technology. During the eight years before his death in 2016, Prior established a research project to develop a wastewater recycling system that would supply a perpetual source of drinking water for home and business uses.

Last month, Tangent was awarded a US patent for its recycling unit, and later this year plans to offer the product commercially nationwide.

“While water recycling has started gaining traction on the municipal scale, the technology has not been accessible to the small building scale market, until now,” said Greg Orloff, the chief executive officer and one of 14 employees at Tangent. “The patent is an exciting milestone in our journey.”

Pilot project

A 2,000-gallon Watercycle pilot project has been operational for the past four years at the Western Reserve Land Conservancy’s headquarters in a century home in Moreland Hills. The on-site recycling system served multiple purposes for the conservancy, eventually eliminating the need for a well and septic system, said Rich Cochran, the conservancy’s CEO.

“Bill Prior approached us with this new technology, and it was perfect timing,” Cochran said. “We wanted a

building that looked beautiful and also was state-of-the-art.”

What many people might consider the highest hurdle for the Watercycle to overcome – the so-called “yuck factor” that comes with drinking recycled toilet water – is actually one of the company’s least concerns, Matty said.

Turning wastewater into drinking water is more of a sociological problem than a technical problem, she said.

“Especially when people are in dire need of drinking water they get over that pretty fast,” Matty said. “Most people are surprised and delighted that it actually tastes refreshing, and tests show it’s cleaner than the drinking water that comes out of our taps.”

Ebie Holst, CEO of SplashLink, a Beachwood-based company that provides an online platform for the water industry, has been one of Tangent’s biggest boosters since its beginnings in a Geauga County garage.

“The whole concept of toilet-to-tap is something you might imagine that some people have a hard time with,” Holst said. “But even our own utility-based municipal tap water is reused water. It just happens to pass through a body of water like Lake Erie first.”

Bill Prior spent his career as an inventor, creating machines such as aircraft oxygen compressor, a hand pump for inflatable mattresses, and a flying sailboat that used winglike foils to lift itself almost entirely out of the water, decreasing drag. The concept for Tangent came to Prior after he co-founded Kinetico Inc., a global water treatment company based in Newbury that he later sold to a Swedish company.

Living long enough to witness the conservancy’s staff drinking recycled wastewater was the culmination of a dream for Prior, who died a few months after that system was operational.

“People love soft, clean water,” Prior said, according to a passage read at his memorial service in 2016. “They love good drinking water, and how rewarding for us to be part of an industry that actually makes people’s lives better.”