Firms eye solar battery market in PH, Malaysia

GERMAN firm Sonnen GmbH and Australian company Natural Solar are targeting to install over 10,000 solar battery storage systems in Malaysia and the Philippines in the next 24 months.

The two companies signed on Thursday a $90-million distribution deal to enter the fastest growing renewable energy (RE) markets in the world, expecting to put up more than 10,000 combined photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage systems.

Natural Solar said in a statement that two different versions of the sonnenBatterie will be offered: the sonnenBatterie eco and the sonnenBatterie compact.

The sonnenBatterie eco is designed for providing self-consumption and offers full-scale backup power up to 8 kilowatts (kW) with the island ability of the inverter.

Meanwhile, the 5kWh sonnenBatterie compact was designed to combine a maximum amount of self-consumption with “a very attractive pricing,” the company said.

“The inclusion of inbuilt backup is a key functionality expected to generate huge consumer uptake, as areas within the Philippines have reported daily occurrences of brownouts without any sight of resolution,” Natural Solar explained.

Both products will be available in Malaysia and the Philippines by the end of March 2018, according to Philipp Schröder, Sonnen managing director and chief sales and marketing officer.

Schröder said their company is happy to unveil “a lower budget version of our sonnenBatterie that aims at the average home in the Philippines and Malaysia, which often suffers daily grid failures.”

Sonnen entered the Australian market in 2016. The following year, the German firm announced its partnership with Natural Solar and eventually unveiled sonnenFlat which dramatically reduces electricity costs for households.