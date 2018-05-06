First day of campaigning peaceful – PNP

THE first day of the campaign period for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (village and youth) elections was generally peaceful, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said no significant election campaign related incident was recorded.

“To maintain this favorable situation, the PNP continuously monitors the barangays categorized as hotspots or those where violence are likely to occur due to intense political rivalry with history of violence and presence of armed and threat groups,” he said.

Based on police data, from April 14 to May 1, 20 people were already killed in suspected election-related incidents. Five others were injured.

Those killed included six civilians, one village tanod (sentry), five village councilors, two candidates for village captain, and six village captains.

The Soccsksargen Region recorded the most number of deaths with five, followed by the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) with four.

On the other hand, police authorities have arrested 238 gun ban violators nationwide as of May 3.

Arrested gun ban violators face criminal charges for violating the Omnibus Election Code in relation to Republic Act (RA) 10591 and Presidential Decree 1866 as amended by RA 9516.

The election period runs from April 14 to May 21, 2018.