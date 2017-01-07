First-ever faculty arts grant out

The Commission on Higher Education (Ched) and NCCA has formalized a partnership that would make available scholarship grants for higher education institution (HEI) faculty in the arts and the humanities.

Through the Grants for Creative Projects the Ched-NCCA partnership will look to support deloaded or displaced HEI faculty affected during the K to 12 transition period.

The project aims to fund 900 grants over the next two years and will enable faculty and staff to promote Philippine culture by engaging in arts research or creative projects for publication, exhibition, and production, among others. Art forms or areas for research include performing arts such as music and theater, visual arts such as paintings and filmmaking, and literature.

“This partnership is unprecedented and marks a milestone for Ched as this is the first time we are offering a grant exclusive to arts and humanities. It is our priority to promote arts, culture, and humanities alongside other strands of study such as science, technology, and innovation,” shared Ched Chairperson Patricia Licuanan.

“It is also hope that these grants inspire our artists in higher education to produce their own original works of art,” Licuanan finally noted.

As raised in the Education Summit held in 2016, the Grants for Creative Projects is aligned with President Rodrigo Duterte’s ten-point socio-economic agenda, which includes promoting the arts “to enhance innovation and creative capacity towards self-sustaining inclusive development”.