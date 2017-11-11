First Flight 2017 flies Nov17 in Cavite

The Aerospace Industries Association of the Philippines (AIAP) will stage its inaugural golf tournament dubbed “First Flight 2017” on November 17 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club in Carmona, Cavite.

Entry fee for Southwoods members is P3,500 while P5,000 for non-members, inclusive of green fee, golf cart, caddie fee, giveaways, lunch and a raffle ticket.

The competition will use a two-man scramble mode of play.

On-course registration begins at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 7:30 a.m.

The Father Pierre Tritz-ERDA Tech Senior Technical-Vocational High School is this year’s target beneficiary of the fund-raising tournament.

The school was founded by the late Jesuit priest Father Pierre Tritz, who in his lifetime, helped thousands of children improve their lives by giving them access to high-quality tech-voc education.