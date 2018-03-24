First flight from Macau lands at Cagayan airport

LAL-LO, Cagayan: The first scheduled flight from the former Portuguese colony of Macau arrived on Friday at the Cagayan North International Airport (CNIA) here with 60 tourist-passengers from mainland China, Hongkong, Macau and Malaysia.

The Royal Air has originated from Clark Airport and flew to CNIA to pick up 10 passengers with a stopover at the Tuguegarao Airport and flew to Macau also via Tuguegarao Airport.

Airport officials said Royal Air has to first land in Tuguegarao Airport as point of entry from Macao before landing to Lal-lo airport pending International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-defined code for the CNIA.

The ICAO, also called the Chicago Convention, is a United Nations specialized agency, established by states in 1944 to manage the administration and governance of aviation.

A project of Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) based in Santa Ana town here in partnership with the private sector, the P1.67 billion airport sits on a 150-hectare land with control tower and fully airconditioned passengers’ lounge.

It has a 2.1-kilometer long, 45-meter wide runway following the standards of the ICAO and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP). This allows the airport to accommodate narrow-body commercial airlines such as Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

The CEZA headquarter is located in Santa Ana, less than an hour drive from the airport. It is a government-owned and controlled corporation established through Republic Act 7922 or the Cagayan Special Economic Zone Act of 1995.

It is mandated to manage the Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Freeport and spur economic growth through investment promotions in the area including the islands of Fuga, Barit and Mabbag in Aparri town.

According to CEZA officials, while talks for Cebu Pacific Air and other airline companies commercial flight are ongoing, the next flights of Royal Air will be on March 27 and April 1.

Meanwhile, Secretary Raul Lambino, CEZA administrator and chief executive officer, said the CNIA is open to commercial flights to and from East Asia and the North Pacific adding that the first domestic flight of Cebu Pacific to the Lal-lo town airport will follow in April.

“This Lal-lo town-based airport also cuts visitors and investors’ three-hour travel time by land from Tuguegarao City airport to Santa Ana town from a three-hour travel by land to only 45 minutes,” Lambino said.

Meanwhle, Malaysian companies Iris Corporation Berhad (ICB) and Positive Paragon Sendirian Berhad (PPSB) signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CEZA to provide management services to CNIA.

Lambino said the Malaysian companies will set up the front-end hardware and equipment, install software as well as work stations and passport and travel card readers including commission E-gates, among other things.

He also noted a consortium led by Subic Bay Business Aviation Center (formerly AIA International Flight Support and Services) in collaboration with US-based National Standard Finance and the Bangkok-based Mahanakon Partners Group Co., Ltd. which submitted an “unsolicited proposal” for the development of CNIA.

“They have proposed to us to develop Lal-lo airport into a state-of-the-art logistics aviation hub and a one-stop aviation center,” Lambino said.

Another proposal from Cagayan Business Aviation Center (CBAC) was also submitted to CEZA to set up a fixed based operator/aviation services provider, among other related services.