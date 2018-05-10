First Gen Q1 net income down 4% 

LOPEZ-LED First Gen Corp. said attributable net income dropped 4 percent to $40 million in the first three months of the year as revenues fell by $33 million, mainly due to the damage sustained by its Unified Leyte operations resulting from a typhoon that struck the country in December last year. But recurring net income attributable to equity holders of the parent rose 34 percent to $60 million during the quarter, driven by the strong showing of its 97-MW Avion peaking plant and 420-MW San Gabriel flex plant, as well as savings in interest expense.