First mobile ice skating rink opens in Mindanao

Mallgoers at SM City GenSan can now beat the heat and play it cool at the newly opened 300 square meter mobile ice skating rink at the mall’s Event Center. The only mobile ice skating adventure in Mindanao will run until May 31 and is open every day to the public.

During the Grand Launch, champion figure skater, Sofia Guidote, who placed 4th among 21 figure skaters – the highest for a female competitor from Southeast Asia – at the 2015 ISU Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy, showed her fire on ice; while junior figure skater, Sophia Hernandez wowed the jam-packed mall with her performances.