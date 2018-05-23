First Muslim named Comelec chief after CA approves nomination

THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) will have its first Muslim chairman after his nomination to the top post was approved by the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday.

Commissioner Sheriff Abas is also the “youngest poll chief and the first Comelec commissioner to become Comelec chief,” according to Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri who seconded Sen. Cynthia Villar after sponsoring the approval of Abas’ nomination as head of the poll body.

Abas was appointed Comelec commissioner in 2015 at age 35. He replaced Andres Bautista who resigned as poll chief on October 11, 2017. Abas’ term will expire on February 2, 2022.

Villar, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices, said that Abas was a member of the Bangsamoro lawyers network and had undertaken paralegal training on Muslim laws, among others.

Villar said that Abas played a significant role in the success of the 2016 national and local elections and recently concluded 2018 barangay (village) and sangguniang kabataan (youth council) elections.

“Notably the 2016 national and local election was regarded as one of most transparent, efficient, credible election in the country with 96 percent of precinct results already known within 12 hours, a record in Philippine history,” she said.

“Despite being the youngest member of the Commission en banc, he was able to stand firm on his principles, earning the respect of his highly competent fellow commissioners,” Villar said.

She added: “These qualities led for him to be nominated in the position of chairman of Comelec three times by no less than by his excellency, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, an affirmation of the strong trust and confidence that the President has on Abas to lead the Comelec in safeguarding the sovereign will of the Filipino people.”

“I have the honor to second the motion for the commission to give its consent to the appointment of chairman Abas who is the first Comelec chair from my beloved Mindanao,” said Zubiri.

“In a time when we are witnessing remarkable progress in our efforts in bringing just, dignified and lasting peace in Mindanao we are presented yet again with another opportunity to welcome our brother Muslim to the top post of one of the only 3 constitutional bodies,” Zubiri said.

“His appointment here today, by the way, also complies with previous peace agreements with our government. Wanting more representation for our brother and sister Muslims in governance. He is an intelligent, conscientious and low-key individual who has dedicated most of his career in serving the government,” he said.