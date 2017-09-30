First Nat’l Sports and Fitness Day today

October 1 marks the 1st National Sports and Fitness Day, highlighting the positive benefits of being active for Filipinos of all ages.

Established by multi-brand retailer Toby’s Sports, the occasion comes parallel with the company’s initiatives of running a youth sports foundation and regularly holding sports events for amateurs with partnerships with other organizations that are dedicated to improving people’s lives through active and healthy lifestyle.

“We have been the trusted ally in sports and fitness for millions of Filipinos nationwide for the past 39 years, and we’re excited to finally introduce a special day dedicated to appreciating the importance of engaging in sports and an active lifestyle,” said Toby Claudio, president of Quorum International Inc., the parent company of Toby’s Sports.

“As we celebrate the first National Sports and Fitness Day on October 1, we want our customers to know that they can count on us to cheer and support them in whatever sport or fitness activity they take on,” he expounded.

The sports specialty store numbering over 50 outlets nationwide carries over 60,000 items from the world’s top sports brands, as well a diverse line-up of its own brands that offer superior value-for-money.